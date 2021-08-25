Thomas Aj Frank Sells 18,180 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,786 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $1,093,483.28.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

