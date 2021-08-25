Thomas J. Fitzgerald III Buys 1,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE PLNT opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 9.4% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

