Thomas J. Fitzgerald III Buys 1,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NYSE PLNT opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.24. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.55 and a 12 month high of $90.34.
Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.
About Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?
Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.