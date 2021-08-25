ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) dropped 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.48 and last traded at $21.73. Approximately 12,433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 576,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

TDUP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ThredUp news, major shareholder Trinity Tvl X, Llc sold 1,072,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $24,844,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews sold 85,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $1,978,998.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,115.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ThredUp by 928.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

