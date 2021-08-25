thyssenkrupp (TKA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) recently:

8/24/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.00 ($14.12) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/13/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €11.00 ($12.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/13/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €15.70 ($18.47) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/12/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €17.00 ($20.00) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/12/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.75 ($17.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

8/6/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

8/2/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/29/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/15/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.50 ($10.00) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/14/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/8/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

TKA stock opened at €8.94 ($10.51) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €8.60. thyssenkrupp AG has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

