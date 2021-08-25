Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51.06 ($0.67). Approximately 2,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 157,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of £169.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43.

About Time Out Group (LON:TMO)

Time Out Group plc engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Time Out Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Time Out Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.