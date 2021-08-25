Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TOL stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. 30,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,012. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.54. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 186,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

