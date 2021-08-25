TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.69. TORM shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -364.62.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of TORM during the second quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TORM by 54.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in TORM in the first quarter valued at $256,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in TORM in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in TORM by 79.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

TORM

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

