TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Gap Down to $7.87

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $7.69. TORM shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 36 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $586.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of -364.62.
TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. TORM had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $150.80 million for the quarter.
About TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD)
TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TORM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.