Tornado Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One Tornado coin can now be purchased for approximately $56.41 or 0.00115168 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $338,444.07 and approximately $189,944.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00129627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.11 or 0.00157445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,923.10 or 0.99887319 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.58 or 0.01030212 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.35 or 0.06540353 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Tornado

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

