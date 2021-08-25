Trellis Advisors LLC Has $5.53 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Trellis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.23. 7,729,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,880,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

