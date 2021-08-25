Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.63

Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (CVE:TGM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 54181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$2.75 price target on Trillium Gold Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Trillium Gold Mines (CVE:TGM)

Trillium Gold Mines Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Newman Todd gold project located in the Red Lake mining district of northern Ontario.

