TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.78

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TNET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $37,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,256.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685 over the last ninety days. 39.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 86.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in TriNet Group by 180.5% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,204,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

