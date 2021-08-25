Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 38,653 shares.The stock last traded at $35.38 and had previously closed at $35.20.
Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 128.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)
Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.
