Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,974 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 38,653 shares.The stock last traded at $35.38 and had previously closed at $35.20.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Triple-S Management by 75.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Triple-S Management by 94,675.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triple-S Management by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 252,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 716,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,953,000 after acquiring an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Triple-S Management by 128.1% during the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 227,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triple-S Management Company Profile (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

