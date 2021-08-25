tru Independence LLC Acquires New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.