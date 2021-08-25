tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 1,070 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,070 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,022,589,000 after buying an additional 6,824,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,546,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204,252 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after purchasing an additional 92,184 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $40.17 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.60 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.26.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UBER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.23.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

