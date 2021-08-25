tru Independence LLC Invests $40,000 in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.62 and a 52 week high of $51.85.

