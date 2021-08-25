tru Independence LLC Purchases Shares of 480 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $370,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $330,344,000 after purchasing an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $54.87 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

