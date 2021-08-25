tru Independence LLC Sells 4,501 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

tru Independence LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,501 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 791,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after purchasing an additional 96,348 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $941,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 504,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after acquiring an additional 109,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

