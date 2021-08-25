Truist Securiti Comments on eHealth, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of eHealth in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.59).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of EHTH stock opened at $41.17 on Monday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,168,000 after acquiring an additional 750,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 132.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 28,408 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 81.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,275 shares during the period. HCSF Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 60.8% during the first quarter. HCSF Management LLC now owns 154,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58,374 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

