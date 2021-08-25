Truist Securities Boosts NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Price Target to $64.00

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.25% from the stock’s current price.

NXRT has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,882. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 0.99. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.19.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $112,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,655.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 366.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 196,186 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 195,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,658,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,909 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,505 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

