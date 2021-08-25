Truist Securities Initiates Coverage on Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Research analysts at Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.06% from the stock’s current price.

SNPO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Snap One in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap One currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

SNPO stock opened at $19.99 on Monday. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $20.04.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

