Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Shares Gap Up to $30.61

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $32.71. Trustmark shares last traded at $33.28, with a volume of 16,825 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.78 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Trustmark’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trustmark by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Trustmark by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities.

