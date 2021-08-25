Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.800-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $736.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 333,086 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,022. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

