U Network Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. U Network has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $828,694.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, U Network has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. One U Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network (UUU) is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.