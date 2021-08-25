Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.89 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report issued on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $378.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.83.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,323,000 after purchasing an additional 37,429 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,625,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

