Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) versus Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Critical Contrast

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) and Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ultralife alerts:

This table compares Ultralife and Microvast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultralife 3.77% 4.36% 3.73% Microvast N/A -147.32% -2.17%

This table compares Ultralife and Microvast’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultralife $107.71 million 1.21 $5.23 million N/A N/A Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Ultralife has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Risk and Volatility

Ultralife has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvast has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.8% of Ultralife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Microvast shares are held by institutional investors. 39.5% of Ultralife shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Microvast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ultralife and Microvast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultralife 0 0 1 0 3.00 Microvast 1 0 0 0 1.00

Ultralife currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.15%. Microvast has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.76%. Given Ultralife’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ultralife is more favorable than Microvast.

Summary

Ultralife beats Microvast on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables. The Communications System segment comprises radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies, cable and connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications, and communications and electronics systems design. The company was founded by Arthur M. Liberman in December 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, NY.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.