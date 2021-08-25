Unibright Achieves Market Cap of $450.16 Million (UBT)

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Unibright has a total market cap of $450.16 million and approximately $8.41 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Unibright has traded 34.2% higher against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00006144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

About Unibright

UBT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

Buying and Selling Unibright

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.