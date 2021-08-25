Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $243.68 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $243.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $125,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 13.4% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 112,549 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 46.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,978 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $221.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

