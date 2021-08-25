Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Norddeutsche Landesbank

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Norddeutsche Landesbank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Norddeutsche Landesbank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

UNPRF has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Uniper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Uniper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.27 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Uniper in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $38.75 on Monday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $38.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.62.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

