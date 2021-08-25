United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.74. United Natural Foods reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Northcoast Research raised United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE UNFI opened at $34.95 on Friday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $430,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,360 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 448,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 146,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.