United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 0.8% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 299,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,002,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 731,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,988 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,631. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.24. The stock has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.