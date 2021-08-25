Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. 129,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
