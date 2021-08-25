Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $205 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $161.64 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Upstart stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.96. 129,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,547. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $220.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. The business’s revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPST shares. Barclays upgraded Upstart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Upstart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.10.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

