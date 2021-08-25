Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.63

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.63 and last traded at $219.99, with a volume of 74760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.45.
UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62.
In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
