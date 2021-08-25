Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Sets New 1-Year High at $223.63

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.63 and last traded at $219.99, with a volume of 74760 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.45.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.62.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total value of $52,235.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,683,695 shares of company stock worth $338,984,005 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,433,000. Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,164,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,521,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,986,000 after purchasing an additional 538,016 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

