Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

URBN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.24.

Shares of URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 163,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,240.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 40,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

