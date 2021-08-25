Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

