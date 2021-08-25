Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.28. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on URBN. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.24.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

