Urban Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 29,518 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 994% compared to the average daily volume of 2,699 call options.

NASDAQ:URBN traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,173,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,040. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 158.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $223,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $3,778,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth $508,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

