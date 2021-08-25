USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “USANA Health Sciences Inc. develops and manufactures high-quality nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s three primary product lines consist of nutritional, personal care and weight management products. The company’s products are distributed primarily through a network marketing system. “

NYSE USNA opened at $94.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.01. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $72.03 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.86.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brent Neidig sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $26,462.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Auciaux sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $60,625.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,312.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,990 shares of company stock worth $389,746. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,851,000 after buying an additional 99,993 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 112,266.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 352.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 89.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

