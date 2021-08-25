Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Barrington Research issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a research note issued on Friday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of Usio stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $122.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88. Usio has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Usio by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Usio during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Usio by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Usio by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 63,244 shares of company stock worth $382,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

