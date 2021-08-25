Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.65 million, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Usio news, Director Michael R. Long sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $28,996.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,068,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,158.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $195,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,244 shares of company stock valued at $382,426. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Usio during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.