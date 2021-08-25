Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.
Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.
In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Valvoline
Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.
