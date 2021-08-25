Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.94 billion-$2.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $30.16 on Wednesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valvoline stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Valvoline worth $7,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

