Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,251 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 446,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after buying an additional 51,449 shares during the period.

Shares of VDE opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

