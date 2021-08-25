Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Increased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after buying an additional 2,575,264 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,256,000 after purchasing an additional 338,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,840 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after purchasing an additional 694,173 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $51.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

