Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 3,053,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,921,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 256,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,374,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.18. 13,128,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,894,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

