Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

