Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Stake Raised by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF comprises about 1.2% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 1.15% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.03. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,631. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $119.28 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.47.

