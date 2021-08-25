Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.84. The company had a trading volume of 109,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,526. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $231.41.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.