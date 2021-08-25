Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 13,669 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 13,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $310,696.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,499,869.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $342,750.00.

On Thursday, June 24th, Grant Pickering sold 13,863 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $320,096.67.

On Monday, June 21st, Grant Pickering sold 1,063 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $23,439.15.

On Friday, June 4th, Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $179,179.02.

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $270,636.60.

PCVX stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.15. 224,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,239. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 452.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 30,703 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the fourth quarter worth $531,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vaxcyte by 47.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vaxcyte by 27.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

