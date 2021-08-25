Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Vector Group has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

VGR stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vector Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 740,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Vector Group worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

