VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.25.

Shares of NYSE WM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.83. 1,050,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.09. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 131,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $18,493,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,012 shares in the company, valued at $39,903,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

