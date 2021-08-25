VeraBank N.A. Purchases 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

VeraBank N.A. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

GOOGL stock traded up $16.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,841.58. 790,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,843.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,597.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

